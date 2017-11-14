Kentucky vs. Kansas odds: Advanced computer model picks spread

Kentucky and Kansas, the two winningest programs in NCAA Division I college basketball history, face off Tuesday at the Champions Classic in Chicago.

Kansas is a 4.5-point favorite, up two from an open of 2.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 155, down a half-point from an open of 155.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model ravaged sportsbooks in college basketball last season, returning $6,529 to $100 bettors on its top-rated plays. Anyone who followed it last season profited big.

No. 5 Kentucky versus No. 4 Kansas set for a 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff Tuesday

We can tell you the computer says the over-under is dead on since over 155 is hitting in 50 percent of simulations. However, the model has a strong pick for one side of the spread.

The model has taken into account Kentucky's struggles to start the season. The Wildcats (2-0) survived a scare Sunday in their 73-69 victory against Vermont and only beat Utah Valley by 10 in their opener.

Kansas (1-0), meanwhile, is coming off a dominating 92-56 victory against Tennessee State. Senior Devonte Graham recorded 10 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in Friday's opener. The Jayhawks have won two of the past three meetings against the Wildcats, including last season's 79-73 victory.

But just because Kansas is the more experienced team doesn't mean it covers the 4.5-point spread.

Also, the Wildcats have won the past three Champions Classic games they've played in, including a 32-point victory over the Jayhawks in 2014.

Including last season, Kentucky is 16-1 in its past 17 games and its 2017 recruiting class was ranked No. 2 in 247Sports' composite rankings. UK leads the all-time series against Kansas 22-8 and the Wildcats have won eight of the nine meetings between these two schools on neutral courts.

