LSU vs. Utah odds: Advanced computer model locks in strong 2018 NIT picks

It's the Pac-12 against the SEC in a NIT second-round matchup Monday as Utah hosts LSU at 9 p.m. ET. The 2-seed Utes (20-11) are favored by 4.5 over the 3-seed Tigers (18-14), up a full point since opening. The Over-Under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 148.5.



The computer has taken into account the unique format of this year's NIT. The tournament is using four 10-minute quarters instead of two halves. The lane has also been made widened by four feet (like the NBA), the three-point line was extended 20 inches (similar to international rules) and the shot clock resets to 20 seconds after offensive rebounds instead of the usual 30.



Utah had a more eventful NIT opener than expected. The Utes trailed UC-Davis by 11 points and coach Larry Krystkowiak was tossed. But Utah rallied and pulled away late, holding the Aggies to a 1-of-11 shooting stretch in the second half. Justin Bibbins scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.



LSU struggled on the glass in its heated NIT opener against Louisiana-Lafayette, allowing 21 offensive rebounds. But 6-11 senior Duop Reath did his part, going 10-of-14 shooting and finishing with 26 points and 11 rebounds in the Tigers' 84-76 win. It was the first time in more than a month Reath led his team in scoring.



Each team has a leading scorer under six feet tall. LSU's Tremont Waters, a 5-11 freshman who had eight points and six assists against Lafayette, averages 15.8 ppg. Bibbins, a 5-8 senior, averages 14.8.



