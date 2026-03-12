Day 2 of the 2026 SEC Tournament brings college basketball fans some enticing matchups on Thursday. No. 8 Missouri faces Kentucky in the opening game, which will be followed shortly after with a showdown between Auburn and No. 5 seed Tennessee.

No. 7 seed Georgia will face No. 15 seed Ole Miss, and No. 6 seed Texas A&M will play the Sooners in the final game of the second round. Florida, Alabama, Arkansas and Vanderbilt will await the winners of those games in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Day 1 of the SEC Tournament from Nashville on Wednesday was full of intrigue, as several bubble teams hoping to make one final case to the selection committee were in action. While Auburn and Oklahoma helped their respective resumes in the first round of the SEC Tournament, Texas did itself no favors.

In the opening game, No. 9 seed Kentucky took care of business with an 87-82 win over No. 16 seed LSU. The Wildcats were making their first appearance in the first round of the SEC Tournament after failing to secure a first-round bye.

Auburn kept its hopes of an at-large berth alive after defeating No. 13 Mississippi State 77-61. While the Tigers helped their case, No. 10 seed Texas certainly did not after losing 76-66 to No. 15 seed Ole Miss. In the final game of the day, No. 11 seed Oklahoma defeated No. 14 seed South Carolina 86-74.

Bracketology Winners and Losers: How weak is the 2026 NCAA Tournament bubble? Just ask Texas and Auburn David Cobb

More conference tournament scores, brackets: ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Big East

2026 SEC Tournament bracket, scores

Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Second round -- Thursday, March 12

Game 5: No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Kentucky | 12:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Auburn | 25 minutes after Game 5 on SEC Network

Game 7: No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 15 Ole Miss | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 8: No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Oklahoma | 25 minutes after Game 7 on SEC Network

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. Game 5 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 on ESPN

Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs. Game 7 winner | 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Game 8 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 on SEC Network

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 14

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 25 minutes after Game 13 on ESPN

SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 15

Game 13: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN

2026 SEC Tournament scores, results

First round -- Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82 | Recap

Game 2: No. 12 Auburn 77, No. 13 Mississippi State 61 | Recap

Game 3: No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66 | Recap

Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74 | Recap