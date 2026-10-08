1:11 Why Illinois Is Favored to Win the Big Ten



1:03 Jeremy Fears Jr. Named Big Ten Player of the Year



27:23 5 Questions for the ACC in 2026-27: Can ANYONE challenge Duke? | ICBB



1:09 Oregon Coach Dana Altman Is Retiring



1:58 Expectations for Syracuse in Year 1 Under Gerry McNamara



1:58 Louisville's Top Transfer Class Led by Flory Bidunga



1:42 Expectations for Mike Malone in Year 1 at UNC



1:13 Pressure on Duke's Jon Scheyer to Win National Title



32:30 5 Big Questions for the Big Ten Basketball Season | ICBB



0:47 How Many Big East Teams Make the 76-Team Bracket?



1:17 Biggest Takeaways From Big East CBB Media Day



1:40 4-Star Moussa Kamissoko Commits to Syracuse



2:08 247 Refreshes Rankings For The 2027 Basketball Class



0:50 RJ Luis Jr. Cleared to Play for LSU



6:54 College Football's 5th-Year Eligibility Ruling



1:02 UAB, AD Mark Ingram Agree to Part Ways



0:47 Why Mark Mitchell's Story Differs From Others



0:51 Why Donovan Dent Would Be Perfect for Gonzaga



1:16 Impact of the New-Look Pac-12 on the Mountain West

