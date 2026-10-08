Next Game
Mon, Nov 2 @ 7:00 pm ET
vs Southeastern Baptist Chargers
- UWF Field House
Schedule
|Regular season
|
vs
SBC
|@
|
vs
BUF
|@
|vs
-
1:11
Why Illinois Is Favored to Win the Big Ten
-
1:03
Jeremy Fears Jr. Named Big Ten Player of the Year
-
27:23
5 Questions for the ACC in 2026-27: Can ANYONE challenge Duke? | ICBB
-
1:09
Oregon Coach Dana Altman Is Retiring
-
1:58
Expectations for Syracuse in Year 1 Under Gerry McNamara
-
1:58
Louisville's Top Transfer Class Led by Flory Bidunga
-
1:42
Expectations for Mike Malone in Year 1 at UNC
-
1:13
Pressure on Duke's Jon Scheyer to Win National Title
-
32:30
5 Big Questions for the Big Ten Basketball Season | ICBB
-
0:47
How Many Big East Teams Make the 76-Team Bracket?
-
1:17
Biggest Takeaways From Big East CBB Media Day
-
1:40
4-Star Moussa Kamissoko Commits to Syracuse
-
2:08
247 Refreshes Rankings For The 2027 Basketball Class
-
0:50
RJ Luis Jr. Cleared to Play for LSU
-
6:54
College Football's 5th-Year Eligibility Ruling
-
1:02
UAB, AD Mark Ingram Agree to Part Ways
-
0:47
Why Mark Mitchell's Story Differs From Others
-
0:51
Why Donovan Dent Would Be Perfect for Gonzaga
-
1:16
Impact of the New-Look Pac-12 on the Mountain West
-
1:51
UNC Enters the Michael Malone Era
Top Argonauts News
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
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|Coaches
|NR
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|CBSSports.com Top 25 (And One)
|NR
|—
|NET
|NR
|—