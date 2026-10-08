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West Florida Argonauts

Next Game

Mon, Nov 2 @ 7:00 pm ET
vs Southeastern Baptist Chargers
  • UWF Field House
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Schedule

Regular season
vs
SBC
Mon, Nov 2
7:00 pm
@
FIU
Fri, Nov 6
TBA
vs
BUF
Mon, Nov 9
7:00 pm
@
ALAM
Thu, Nov 12
8:00 pm
vs
CLEVST
Fri, Nov 13
TBA
Full Schedule
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