No. 1 Alabama, Saban take 8-0 mark to LSU
No. 1 Alabama expects to have coach Nick Saban back on the sideline when it plays LSU in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU won't have star wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., who Sunday became the latest prominent member of the defending CFP champions to choose the NFL over remaining a Tiger.
The Crimson Tide (8-0) is a four-touchdown favorite as Saban expects to return from a one-game absence after testing positive for COVID-19 to face the program he coached from 2000-2004.
He began this week coaching from home as he awaited an evaluation from the university medical staff.
"I don't anticipate any problems in being able to coach the game this week," Saban said.
Alabama didn't miss a beat with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian filling in for Saban as it routed Auburn 42-13 in the Iron Bowl last week.
Tide quarterback Mac Jones remains one of the leading candidates to win the Heisman Trophy, having a season comparable to the historic one last year's Heisman winner -- LSU quarterback Joe Burrow -- had for the undefeated national champion Tigers.
Burrow led the visiting Tigers to a 46-41 victory that ended an eight-game losing streak against the Tide last season.
Several Tigers ran to the end zone stands and encouraged high-school recruits in attendance to spurn the Tide for their program, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron was caught chanting a disrespectful version of "Roll Tide" in the post-game locker room.
"That is something we definitely remember," Tide wide receiver John Metchie said. "But I feel like our coaches say all the time -- to play with emotion and not be emotional. I think that's how we're looking at this game."
The Tigers (3-4) are looking at this game as an opportunity to show improvement in what has been a disappointing season.
Marshall has been the Tigers' most productive player this season and he decided to opt out and focus on the NFL Draft less than 24 hours after a 20-7 loss at No. 5 Texas A&M last Saturday.
"He did a lot of things for us," Orgeron said. "He just thought this was the time to opt out. We're going to respect his decision. He'll always be a great Tiger."
Marshall's departure follows that of reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase during preseason camp.
The depleted wide-receiver corps makes things even more difficult for freshman quarterbacks TJ Finley and Max Johnson as they fill in for injured starter Myles Brennan.
The offense didn't score against Texas A&M until the final minute of the game, spoiling what Orgeron called the defense's best performance of the season.
Despite the improvement against the Aggies, the Tigers still rank No. 13 in the SEC in pass defense. Alabama has the No. 2 passing offense.
This game was scheduled to be played Nov. 14, but was postponed because LSU had a shortage of players due to COVID issues.
"Playing Alabama is a great rivalry for us, a great game over the years for us, a tremendous challenge," Orgeron said. "They're the No. 1 team in the country coming to Tiger Stadium.
"This is about us getting our team ready to play a great game, doing the best that we possibly can."
A victory for Alabama could set the Tide up to secure a spot in the SEC title game if coupled with an A&M loss.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|10
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|8
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|332
|194
|Total Plays
|23
|26
|Avg Gain
|14.4
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|89
|72
|Rush Attempts
|12
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.4
|7.2
|Yards Passing
|243
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|11-11
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|22.1
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-22.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|243
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|89
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|
|332
|TOTAL YDS
|194
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|11/11
|243
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|10
|79
|2
|28
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|2
|10
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|5
|5
|151
|2
|65
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|3
|3
|65
|1
|27
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|2
|2
|3
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|10/16
|122
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|3
|56
|1
|54
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|5
|13
|0
|9
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|2
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|5
|5
|79
|1
|44
|
A. Gilbert 2 TE
|A. Gilbert
|3
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Bradford 8 RB
|T. Bradford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 18 LB
|D. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DL
|J. Roy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guillory 90 DL
|J. Guillory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|1
|22.0
|0
|22
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(11:25 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 31(12:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 39 for 8 yards (23-M.Baskerville25-C.Flott).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(12:32 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for 6 yards (1-E.Ricks11-A.Gaye).
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:32 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|+54 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 46(12:44 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(12:48 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LSU 31(12:55 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins. Penalty on BAMA 3-D.Wright Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 31(13:28 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 31 for no gain (94-D.Dale48-P.Mathis).
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 2nd) 82-C.Allen kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 31 for 26 yards (29-D.Hellams16-D.Sanders).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:36 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(13:46 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 31(14:18 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 35 for 4 yards (99-J.Roy).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:53 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 31 for 6 yards (19-J.Cox).
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(15:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 49(0:04 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to BAMA 44 for 5 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 42(0:25 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to BAMA 49 for 9 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(0:27 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Davis-Price.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - LSU 19(0:47 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 27 for 8 yards (31-W.Anderson). Penalty on BAMA 8-C.Harris Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at LSU 27.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 18(1:17 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 19 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 18(1:24 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 14(1:51 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to LSU 18 for 4 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 5(2:26 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 14 for 9 yards (13-M.Moore).
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU 5 fair catch by 1-K.Boutte.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(2:34 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 1 - BAMA 38(3:10 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to LSU 24 for 14 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 38(3:47 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 38 for no gain (7-J.Stevens97-G.Logan).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 47(4:05 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 38 for 9 yards (99-J.Roy7-J.Stevens).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAMA 42(4:39 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to LSU 47 for -5 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(4:39 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 99-J.Roy Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 47. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 25(4:43 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 22 yards from LSU 25 out of bounds at the LSU 47.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - LSU 27(5:20 - 1st) 11-T.Finley sacked at LSU 25 for -2 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LSU 27(5:25 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(5:50 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 27 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris32-D.Moses).
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 1st) 82-C.Allen kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:50 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good. Team penalty on LSU Running into kicker declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 1(5:58 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 1(5:58 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 1 for no gain (90-J.Guillory99-J.Roy).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - BAMA 3(6:34 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 1 for 2 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(7:04 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at LSU 3 for 12 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(7:12 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 7-J.Stevens Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 30. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(7:19 - 1st) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at LSU 30 for 28 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(7:52 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 42 for 27 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LSU 15(7:56 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to BAMA 15 for no gain (31-W.Anderson8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LSU 15(8:30 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to BAMA 15 for no gain (50-T.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 24(8:45 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to BAMA 15 for 9 yards (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 24(8:51 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(9:33 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to BAMA 24 for 10 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 49(9:56 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to BAMA 34 for 15 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(10:02 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(10:38 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert pushed ob at BAMA 49 for 10 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 33(11:04 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte pushed ob at LSU 41 for 8 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(11:32 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 33 for 3 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(11:56 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 44-T.Carter. 44-T.Carter to LSU 30 for 5 yards (3-D.Wright).
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 1st) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 27-J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 14(12:02 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(12:33 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 14 for 5 yards (25-C.Flott7-J.Stevens).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(12:52 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to LSU 19 for 24 yards (4-T.Harris).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 48(12:52 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 92-N.Farrell Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 48. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 50(13:24 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 48 for 2 yards (92-N.Farrell11-A.Gaye).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(13:55 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 50 for 5 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 33(14:27 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 45 for 12 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 33 for 8 yards (4-T.Harris25-C.Flott).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
