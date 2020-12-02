|
|
|IND
|WISC
No. 12 Indiana turns to backup QB vs. No. 16 Wisconsin
No. 12 Indiana is moving forward with a new quarterback but the same mindset heading into Saturday's Big Ten Conference showdown at No. 16 Wisconsin.
The announcement that starting Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was done for the year with a torn ACL on Monday was tough for players and coaches to accept, but the Hoosiers (5-1) are prepared to rally around his replacement, sophomore quarterback Jack Tuttle.
"Setbacks and adversity is part of this life," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "We told the team, even last week, it is about how you respond to these challenges that define who we are."
Penix suffered the injury during Indiana's 27-11 win over Maryland last Saturday as he went to the sideline to finish a 21-yard run in the third quarter. He finished the year with 1,645 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Tuttle went 5-for-5 for 34 yards in relief of Penix on Saturday. A four-star recruit from San Marcos, Calif., the 6-foot-4, 215 pound Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah before the start of the 2019 season.
"We still have full confidence that Jack Tuttle that he can come in and control the game and the pace and lead us to victory as well," said IU running back Stevie Scott III, who rushed for three TDs in the Maryland win. "Jack is also a great leader and I feel like he's definitely going to show and prove this week. I'm excited to see Jack play."
Allen is counting on the rest of the team to step up and help Tuttle on Saturday. IU's defense has posted a nation-best 16 interceptions and 18 takeaways on the season. The Hoosiers also rushed for a season-high 234 yards in the Maryland win, with Scott rushing for 80 yards and freshman Tim Baldwin rushing for 106.
"It's about every group elevating one percent, every position group, every phase of the game," Allen said.
Wisconsin (2-1) is eager to get back on the field after its game against Minnesota was canceled last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak within Minnesota's program.
"With the way things finished out last week, we kind of chose to try to take advantage of a couple of days of getting little practice in, getting a little recovery in," Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. "Excited to start in earnest preparation for Indiana."
After averaging 47 points in wins over Illinois and Michigan, Wisconsin's offense took a step back in its last game, a 17-7 loss to Northwestern. The Badgers have been paced by quarterback Graham Mertz, who has thrown for 605 yards with eight TDs and three interceptions on the season, and freshman running back Jalen Berger, who has rushed for a team-high 180 yards on 6 yards per carry with one touchdown.
"Jalen has been good, and very new at it, a true freshman," Chryst said. "The things that other people aren't seeing, that's the fun part about it, each week is a little bit different and there's obviously a component of how do you prepare mentally as a team, the film study that goes into it."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|8
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|107
|136
|Total Plays
|28
|31
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|66
|Rush Attempts
|14
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|71
|70
|Comp. - Att.
|8-14
|7-12
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|5-43
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.7
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|5
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|71
|PASS YDS
|70
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|66
|
|
|107
|TOTAL YDS
|136
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|8/14
|71
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|8
|25
|0
|5
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|4
|10
|0
|3
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|6
|2
|34
|0
|19
|
J. Hewitt 2 WR
|J. Hewitt
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|3
|3
|8
|1
|5
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Person 55 DL
|C. Person
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 22 DB
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 46 LB
|A. Casey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reece 97 DL
|T. Reece
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|3
|36.7
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|7/12
|70
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|8
|50
|0
|19
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|3
|8
|0
|3
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|3
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|7
|4
|46
|0
|16
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilder 18 S
|C. Wilder
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rand 93 DE
|G. Rand
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrell 8 CB
|D. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|1/1
|29
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Schlichting 96 P
|C. Schlichting
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|1
|47.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Chandler 86 WR
|D. Chandler
|2
|18.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 41(1:28 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 40 yards from WIS 41 Downed at the WIS 1.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 41(1:33 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 41(1:39 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(2:21 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 41 for no gain (45-L.Chenal).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 46(2:57 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 41 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(3:30 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 46 for 5 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(4:03 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs ob at IU 49 for 19 yards.
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 2nd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to IU End Zone. touchback. Penalty on WIS 15-J.Torchio Offside 5 yards enforced at IU 25.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WISC 10(4:07 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WISC 10(4:11 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 11(4:50 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to IU 10 for 1 yard (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a22-J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 14(5:31 - 2nd) 34-M.Stokke to IU 11 for 3 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 33(6:11 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to IU 14 for 19 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(6:54 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to IU 33 for 7 yards (8-J.Miller).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - WISC 45(6:58 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor. Penalty on IU 23-J.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WIS 45. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 43(7:40 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 45 for 2 yards (1-D.Matthews47-M.McFadden).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - WISC 27(8:21 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 43 for 16 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WISC 27(9:02 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 27 for no gain (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 23(9:40 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to WIS 27 for 4 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 13(10:19 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 23 for 10 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 9(10:58 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 13 for 4 yards.
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 63 yards from IU 35. 86-D.Chandler to WIS 17 for 15 yards (87-M.Ziemba). Team penalty on WIS Illegal Procedure 8 yards enforced at WIS 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good. Team penalty on WIS Offside declined.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - IND 1(11:08 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - IND 4(11:46 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle to WIS 1 for 3 yards (18-C.Wilder57-J.Sanborn).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 20(12:02 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 2-J.Hewitt. 2-J.Hewitt to WIS 4 for 16 yards (8-D.Harrell18-C.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(12:08 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 23(12:40 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle to WIS 20 for 3 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 28(12:55 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 23 for 5 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(13:34 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 28 for 4 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 37(14:14 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 32 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn18-C.Wilder).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(15:00 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to WIS 37 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 44(0:26 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle to WIS 42 for 2 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 47(0:45 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to WIS 44 for 9 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(0:51 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(1:02 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz sacked at IU 47 for -8 yards FUMBLES (3-T.Mullen). 8-J.Miller to IU 47 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - WISC 46(1:39 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to IU 39 for 15 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WISC 46(1:44 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - WISC 49(2:06 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 87-H.Rucci False start 5 yards enforced at IU 49. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 45(2:52 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to IU 49 for 6 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 35(3:29 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to WIS 45 for 10 yards (1-D.Matthews3-T.Mullen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(4:09 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to WIS 35 for 3 yards (46-A.Casey50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - WISC 19(4:50 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 32 for 13 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - WISC 14(5:31 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke to WIS 19 for 5 yards (23-J.Williams).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 15(6:09 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz sacked at WIS 14 for -1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IND 50(6:16 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from IU 50 to WIS 15 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 46(6:50 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to IU 50 for 4 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 44(7:31 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle to IU 46 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(8:12 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 44 for 1 yard (93-G.Rand).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - IND 28(8:18 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle. Penalty on WIS 4-D.Burton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 28. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 29(8:50 - 1st) 10-D.Ellis to IU 28 for -1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(9:28 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 29 for 2 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 12(10:05 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 27 for 15 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 10(10:35 - 1st) 10-D.Ellis to IU 12 for 2 yards (93-G.Rand).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WISC 44(10:42 - 1st) 96-C.Schlichting punts 34 yards from IU 44 to IU 10 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WISC 44(11:02 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 49(11:16 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to IU 44 for 7 yards (8-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 49(11:21 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 16(11:28 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from IU 16 to WIS 49 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 16(11:33 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 16(11:38 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 16(12:09 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 16 for no gain (45-L.Chenal).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WISC 42(12:18 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 47 yards from WIS 42. 2-R.Taylor to IU 16 for 5 yards (44-J.Chenal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WISC 42(12:23 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WISC 42(13:03 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to WIS 42 for no gain (47-M.McFadden).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(13:42 - 1st) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 42 for 2 yards (55-C.Person).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 28(14:16 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to WIS 40 for 12 yards (97-T.Reece).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(14:54 - 1st) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 28 for 3 yards (55-C.Person).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 52 yards from IU 35. 86-D.Chandler pushed ob at WIS 35 for 22 yards (80-C.Freeman). Penalty on WIS 39-T.Grass Holding 10 yards enforced at WIS 35.
-
EMICH
WMICH
50
42
4th 5:42 ESP+
-
CUSE
2ND
14
31
3rd 2:10 NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
7
35
3rd 10:58 ESP3
-
WVU
9IOWAST
0
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
BC
UVA
17
20
2nd 0:00
-
19IOWA
ILL
13
14
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
12IND
16WISC
7
3
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
6FLA
TENN
17
7
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
24TULSA
NAVY
6
3
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
STNFRD
22WASH
21
3
2nd 4:13 FOX
-
GATECH
NCST
7
17
2nd 7:29 ACCN
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
0
062.5 O/U
+10
Sat 5:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
0
041 O/U
-1
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
046.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREG
CAL
0
059.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
SC
UK
0
046 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
067 O/U
+23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
065 O/U
+29
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
062.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU