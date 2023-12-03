There's a new team on top in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday. Following a massive upset during championship Saturday, Michigan has risen to No. 1 thanks to its 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines cruised to their third straight conference title and locked down a spot in the College Football Playoff as a result.

Georgia losing its first game in two years opened the door for Michigan's ascent. The Bulldogs fell to No. 5 Alabama 27-24 in the SEC Championship Game, snapping their SEC record 29-game winning streak. Georgia subsequently dropped to No. 6, its first time outside the top three all season. Michigan, meanwhile, finished 13-0 for a second straight season.

The Wolverines are one of three undefeated teams ranked inside this week's top four. Washington put a bow on a 12-0 regular season with a 34-31 win against rival Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It was the Huskies' second win against the Ducks this season, with Saturday's result clinching their first conference title since 2018. Washington even received some first-place votes for its efforts.

Florida State comes in at No. 4 after downing Louisville 16-6 in the ACC Championship Game. The Seminoles lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis for the season two weeks ago and backup Tate Rodemaker was ruled out with a concussion, meaning Mike Norvell's squad had to get past the Cardinals with third-string true freshman quarterback Brock Glenn.

Texas also jumped four spots after blowing past Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Longhorns come in at No. 3 -- ahead of Florida State -- as they sit within earshot of a playoff bid on Sunday.

AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Clemson 87; Troy 65; Utah 39; Kansas State 38; Miami (Ohio) 31; Toledo 22; Kansas 8; Kentucky 4