There's a new team on top in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday. Following a massive upset during championship Saturday, Michigan has risen to No. 1 thanks to its 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines cruised to their third straight conference title and locked down a spot in the College Football Playoff as a result. 

Georgia losing its first game in two years opened the door for Michigan's ascent. The Bulldogs fell to No. 5 Alabama 27-24 in the SEC Championship Game, snapping their SEC record 29-game winning streak. Georgia subsequently dropped to No. 6, its first time outside the top three all season. Michigan, meanwhile, finished 13-0 for a second straight season. 

The Wolverines are one of three undefeated teams ranked inside this week's top four. Washington put a bow on a 12-0 regular season with a 34-31 win against rival Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It was the Huskies' second win against the Ducks this season, with Saturday's result clinching their first conference title since 2018. Washington even received some first-place votes for its efforts. 

Florida State comes in at No. 4 after downing Louisville 16-6 in the ACC Championship Game. The Seminoles lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis for the season two weeks ago and backup Tate Rodemaker was ruled out with a concussion, meaning Mike Norvell's squad had to get past the Cardinals with third-string true freshman quarterback Brock Glenn

Texas also jumped four spots after blowing past Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Longhorns come in at No. 3 -- ahead of Florida State -- as they sit within earshot of a playoff bid on Sunday. 

AP Top 25 poll 

  1. Michigan (51)
  2. Washington (11)
  3. Texas
  4. Florida State
  5. Alabama
  6. Georgia
  7. Ohio State
  8. Oregon
  9. Missouri
  10. Penn state
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Oklahoma
  13. LSU
  14. Arizona
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Louisville
  17. SMU
  18. Liberty
  19. NC State
  20. Iowa
  21. Oregon State
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Tulane 
  24. James Madison
  25. Tennessee

Others receiving votes: Clemson 87; Troy 65; Utah 39; Kansas State 38; Miami (Ohio) 31; Toledo 22; Kansas 8; Kentucky 4