College football rankings: Way-too-early top 25 sees Clemson entering 2019 season at No. 1

It's never too early for a top 25. And not so surprising, the 2019 season looks a lot like 2018. Alabama and Clemson are once again 1-2 after battling the the fourth time in as many seasons in the College Football Playoff. It was the Tigers who came out on top Monday night -- in a major way -- 44-16 over the Crimson Tide to pull Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban 2-2 in postseason competition.

Spoiler alert for these early rankings: The SEC isn't dominating (only five teams in these rankings), though the best challengers to crack the four-team CFP field this year are Georgia and LSU. There is also pressure on the Big Ten (primarily Ohio State) to get back into the playoff, and Oklahoma to find a defense. Will Texas step up and overtake OU after bludgeoning UGA in the Sugar Bowl?

There is plenty yet to be written as we head into 2019, but first, some team(s) are going to need to figure out a way to beat Alabama and Clemson.

Let's take a look at the way-too-early top 25 ahead of the 2019 season.