Florida State set to hire former Texas coach Tom Herman in support staff role ahead of 2026 season

Florida State is expected to hire ex-Texas, Houston and FAU coach Tom Herman in a support staff role, Noles247 confirmed Monday. The 51-year-old coaching veteran's position with the team has not yet been clarified, but he will likely assist Seminoles coach Mike Norvell on the offensive side of the ball as he resumes playcalling duties following Gus Malzahn's offseason retirement.

Florida State is counting on experienced transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels to jump-start an offense that sputtered last season. Herman brings two decades of coaching experience with him as the Seminoles look to get back on track.

Herman has never been short on offensive answers. At his best, he was one of college football's most creative playcallers, building systems that marry quarterback strengths with tempo, spacing and a physical run game. His work as Ohio State's offensive coordinator helped power the Buckeyes to the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship, while his offenses at Houston turned Greg Ward Jr. into a star.

Even during an up-and-down tenure at Texas, Herman consistently produced explosive offenses that stressed defenses in multiple ways. Norvell isn't handing over the keys, but adding Herman gives the Seminoles another experienced set of eyes in game-planning, quarterback development and in-game adjustments. The Seminoles don't need to lead the ACC in scoring to rebound in 2026, but they do need consistency, and Herman has built a career helping offenses find it.

The Herman files

Herman's first head coaching position came at Houston in 2015 after a couple of years on Urban Meyer's staff at Ohio State as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Herman won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant in 2014 and went 22-4 as the head man at Houston before that success led to him taking over at Texas. After posting a 32-18 overall record in Austin, Herman was fired following a 7-3 campaign during the 2020 COVID season. He earned a $15 million buyout from the Longhorns.

Herman later served as an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears before accepting the head job at FAU. He went 6-16 over two years with the Owls before his firing -- and $4 million buyout -- after the 2024 season and hasn't actively coached in the collegiate ranks since.

Florida State welcomed 57 newcomers to the roster this offseason, including 23 transfers, many of which have already found roles within the two-deep. In what amounts to a make-or-break season for Norvell, given recent struggles, perhaps Herman's presence could help extend his tenure.