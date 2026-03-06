Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams will enter the 2026 season with a new number, a new name and, perhaps, a chance to reset. The rising junior was listed on a social media post from Yea Alabama, the university's NIL program, as Ryan Coleman-Williams, which incorporates his mother's last name, Tiffany Coleman. He will also switch from No. 2 to No. 1 -- the number he wore in high school -- when the Crimson Tide begin spring practice Sunday.

Coleman-Williams hinted at the name change late last season. During Alabama's win over Tennessee in October, he wore the names "Coleman" and "Williams" written across his eye black.

"It's both of my last names," he said afterward. "I just wanted to represent. That's pretty much it."

The jersey switch also carries a bit of familiarity. Coleman-Williams starred in No. 1 at Saraland High in Alabama, where he emerged as a five-star recruit and one of the most coveted prospects in the 2024 class.

At Alabama, his career has unfolded more unevenly.

Coleman-Williams arrived in Tuscaloosa early and burst onto the national scene as a 17-year-old freshman in 2024. He finished that season with 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, including a stretch of five early games in which he averaged 109 yards per game. His 177-yard performance against then-No. 2 Georgia quickly turned him into one of college football's breakout stars.

However, the momentum didn't quite carry over to his sophomore campaign.

In 2025, Coleman-Williams still finished second on the team with 49 receptions and 689 yards receiving, but consistency proved elusive. His drop rate climbed to 16.9%, among the highest marks for qualifying FBS receivers, and the explosive production that defined his freshman start became less frequent.

Ryan Williams career receiving stats

Year Games Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns Drop Rate 2025 14 76 49 689 4 16.9% 2024 13 87 48 865 8 12.7%

Now, Year 3 could bring a larger role ... and a clean slate. Alabama lost two of its top receivers from last season, with Germie Bernard headed to the NFL Draft and Isaiah Horton transferring to Texas A&M. Horton's departure opened up No. 1, which Coleman-Williams quickly claimed.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has expressed confidence that Coleman-Williams can bounce back heading into his junior season.

"I think he's going to have a big year ahead," DeBoer said in January. "I'm excited to begin to get to work with him here in the oﬀseason, correct the things that we feel are correctable, and him continue to grow. He'll have a big year."

Coleman-Williams will also be working with a new position coach this spring. Alabama hired former Auburn offensive coordinator Derrick Nix as its wide receivers coach this offseason after JaMarcus Shephard left the program to become the new coach at Oregon State.