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Sacramento St. • #2 • WR

Matt Coleman

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Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 6:30 pm ET |
ESP+
@ Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-8)
  • Rynearson Stadium
Game Preview

Big Sky Standings

Team Conf Overall
MTST
 8-0 14-2
MT
 7-1 13-2
DAVIS
 6-2 9-4
SACST
 5-3 7-5
IDST
 5-3 6-6
NAZ
 4-4 7-5
EWASH
 4-4 5-7
CPOLY
 2-6 4-8
NCO
 2-6 4-8
WBRST
 2-6 4-8
IDAHO
 2-6 4-8
PORTST
 1-7 1-11
Full Standings

2025 Receiving

STATS REC YDS AVG TD LNG
Regular Season 20 131 6.6 1 13

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-0, 173 lbs
Birthplace: Carson, CA
Class: Senior