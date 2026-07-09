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Fresno St. • #50 • OL

Pat Barnett

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Next Game

Fri, Sep 4 @ 9:00 pm ET |
FOX
@ USC Trojans (9-4)
  • United Airlines Field at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum
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Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
BOISE
 6-2 9-5
NMEX
 6-2 9-4
SDGST
 6-2 9-4
UNLV
 6-2 10-4
FRESNO
 5-3 9-4
HAWAII
 5-3 9-4
UTAHST
 4-4 6-7
AF
 3-5 4-8
NEVADA
 2-6 3-9
WYO
 2-6 4-8
SJST
 2-6 3-9
COLOST
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings
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    1:31

    Fresno State head coach Matt Entz reacts to Spring Preview

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    1:35

    Getting to know new Fresno State quarterback Khristian Martin

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    2:23

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz breaks down Day 1 of spring camp

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    1:57

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz talks roster retention in portal era

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    0:57

    Fresno State dips into Nebraska on recruiting trail

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    1:13

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz previews 2026 O-Line

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    1:28

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz talks tight end usage, 2026 personnel

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    1:04

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz on keeping Josiah Freeman, roster retention

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    0:46

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to Rayshon Luke returning

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    1:53

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz updates QB unit, Khristian Martin addition

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    1:59

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to Arizona Bowl win

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    1:06

    Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Picks: Miami (OH) vs Fresno State

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    2:02

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to win at San Jose State

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    2:37

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to 28-17 loss vs Utah State

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    0:59

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz previews Senior Night, Utah State game

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    2:03

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to 24-3 win over Wyoming

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    2:06

    Fresno State LB Tytus Khajavi leads defense in win over Wyoming

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    0:55

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz reviews bye, previews Wyoming

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    1:28

    Fresno State celebrates Milk Can rivalry trophy after win at Boise State

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    2:50

    247Sports: One on One with Fresno State commit Cade Holles

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-6, 305 lbs
Birthplace: Key West, FL
Class: Senior