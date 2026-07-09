Next Game
Fri, Sep 4 @ 9:00 pm ET |
FOX
@ USC Trojans (9-4)
- United Airlines Field at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum
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1:31
Fresno State head coach Matt Entz reacts to Spring Preview
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1:35
Getting to know new Fresno State quarterback Khristian Martin
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2:23
Fresno State coach Matt Entz breaks down Day 1 of spring camp
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1:57
Fresno State coach Matt Entz talks roster retention in portal era
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0:57
Fresno State dips into Nebraska on recruiting trail
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1:13
Fresno State coach Matt Entz previews 2026 O-Line
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1:28
Fresno State coach Matt Entz talks tight end usage, 2026 personnel
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1:04
Fresno State coach Matt Entz on keeping Josiah Freeman, roster retention
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0:46
Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to Rayshon Luke returning
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1:53
Fresno State coach Matt Entz updates QB unit, Khristian Martin addition
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1:59
Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to Arizona Bowl win
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1:06
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Picks: Miami (OH) vs Fresno State
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2:02
Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to win at San Jose State
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2:37
Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to 28-17 loss vs Utah State
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0:59
Fresno State coach Matt Entz previews Senior Night, Utah State game
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2:03
Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to 24-3 win over Wyoming
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2:06
Fresno State LB Tytus Khajavi leads defense in win over Wyoming
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0:55
Fresno State coach Matt Entz reviews bye, previews Wyoming
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1:28
Fresno State celebrates Milk Can rivalry trophy after win at Boise State
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2:50
247Sports: One on One with Fresno State commit Cade Holles
Top Pat Barnett News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-6, 305 lbs
|Birthplace: Key West, FL
|Class: Senior