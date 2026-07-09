1:31 Fresno State head coach Matt Entz reacts to Spring Preview



1:35 Getting to know new Fresno State quarterback Khristian Martin



2:23 Fresno State coach Matt Entz breaks down Day 1 of spring camp



1:57 Fresno State coach Matt Entz talks roster retention in portal era



0:57 Fresno State dips into Nebraska on recruiting trail



1:13 Fresno State coach Matt Entz previews 2026 O-Line



1:28 Fresno State coach Matt Entz talks tight end usage, 2026 personnel



1:04 Fresno State coach Matt Entz on keeping Josiah Freeman, roster retention



0:46 Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to Rayshon Luke returning



1:53 Fresno State coach Matt Entz updates QB unit, Khristian Martin addition



1:59 Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to Arizona Bowl win



1:06 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Picks: Miami (OH) vs Fresno State



2:02 Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to win at San Jose State



2:37 Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to 28-17 loss vs Utah State



0:59 Fresno State coach Matt Entz previews Senior Night, Utah State game



2:03 Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to 24-3 win over Wyoming



2:06 Fresno State LB Tytus Khajavi leads defense in win over Wyoming



0:55 Fresno State coach Matt Entz reviews bye, previews Wyoming



1:28 Fresno State celebrates Milk Can rivalry trophy after win at Boise State

