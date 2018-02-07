2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Ranking the Marlins' Fantasy assets

Stop me if you've heard this one before: The Marlins are rebuilding. After offseason trades of Dee Gordon, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and Giancarlo Stanton – the reigning NL MVP – the Marlins are going to be bad again. Really bad.

That, of course, isn't the worst thing for Fantasy purposes. Despite losing their two best hitters, the Marlins actually still have some reasonably interesting Fantasy options up and down the lineup, including a few players who tore up the upper minors last season and could get a chance to prove they aren't just AAAA players. This won't be a terrifying lineup for opposing pitchers, but there could be value to be found.

As for the pitching, well... that's good news for opposing lineups, at least.

Marlins in Scott's Top 100 Prospects

Ranking the Marlins' Fantasy Assets 11 Lewis Brinson Brinson had a disastrous first couple stints in the majors but is regarded as a quick study, making wholesale improvements whenever he repeated a level in the minors. The power-speed profile is becoming increasingly rare in today's game, and now with the Marlins, Brinson has an easier path to make good on it. 64 Monte Harrison Harrison's 2017 is a prime example of what happens when a prospect's tools begin to translate to skills, his raw athleticism manifesting as a traditional power-speed guy. In terms of upside, he's not so different from Estevan Florial, but Florial is further ahead developmentally and a couple years younger. 99 Brian Anderson Though Anderson's skill set might get passed over in other organizations, he has a chance to start for the rebuilding Marlins and could surprise in Fantasy after doubling his home run total in the minors last year. A best-case scenario would be something on the level of Eugenio Suarez, but even Chase Headley numbers would be useful.

Things to Know

This team probably only has four sure-fire mixed-league options, but you'll want to keep an eye on Derek Dietrich, Brian Anderson and Garrett Cooper in NL-only leagues.

Deitrich has hit .261/.351/.432 over the last three seasons, while averaging 14 homers per-162 games. In an everyday role, his ceiling might be .270 with 20-homer upside, which could be very valuable in NL-only.

Anderson was a third-round pick who barely hit in the minors before last season, when he broke out with a .275/.361/.492 line across Double-A and Triple-A. Squint, and you can see a 2017 Evan Longoria-type season. Again, not much of a mixed-league option, but a nice NL-only sleeper.

The influx of young talent from the trades may not have put many Marlins on Scott's Top 100 this year, but Magnueris Sierra and Sandy Alcantara should see the majors again in 2018 even if they don't break camp with the team. They won't be worth drafting in yearly leagues, but both have rare skills (Sierra's speed, Alcantara's strikeout potential) that could make them worth a look if they good off to fast starts. There's plenty of talent there.

Like Anderson, Cooper broke out in 2017, hitting .366/.428/.652 in 320 plate appearances at Triple-A Colorado Springs. That's an inflated offensive environment, and the Marlins don't have a budding superstar on their hands. However, if he can hold his own in a corner outfield spot – or Bour follows Stanton and Ozuna out of town – he could be a contact-heavy contributor of RBI and batting average, with 20-homer potential.

Don't ask about the rotation. Dan Straily is a nice guy to have around in NL-only, but he's rarely more than a streamer in mixed leagues. Jose Urena throws hard and had a 3.82 ERA last season, but his 5.20 FIP suggests dark clouds on the horizon. Nobody else here is even worth mentioning.

Lineup & Rotation