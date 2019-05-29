Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Situated on bench
Marte is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Marte will retreat to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following a string of 17 straight starts during which he hit .307/.338/.533 with three homers and 10 RBI. In his place, Ildemaro Vargas is starting at second base and hitting second Wednesday.
