Dodgers' Justin Turner: Gets breather
Turner is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets.
According to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, manager Dave Roberts wanted to rest Turner's legs, which explains why the third baseman is out of the lineup against left-hander Jason Vargas. Since the start of May (22 games), Turner is slashing an impressive .341/.409/.585 with five homers, 15 RBI, a stolen base and a 6:7 BB:K.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.