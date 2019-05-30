Dodgers' Justin Turner: Gets breather

Turner is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets.

According to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com, manager Dave Roberts wanted to rest Turner's legs, which explains why the third baseman is out of the lineup against left-hander Jason Vargas. Since the start of May (22 games), Turner is slashing an impressive .341/.409/.585 with five homers, 15 RBI, a stolen base and a 6:7 BB:K.