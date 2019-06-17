Reds' Jesse Winker: Sits against southpaw
Winker will head to the bench against lefty Wade Miley and the Astros on Monday.
Winker sits for the second time in three games, though he should be in line for an extended run of starts the rest of the week as the Reds face six straight righties. Phillip Ervin starts in left field.
