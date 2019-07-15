Rojas went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

After going 0-for-7 to begin the second half, Rojas rebounded with his 11th multi-hit effort in his last 20 games -- a stretch during which he's slashing .361/.396/.482. The 30-year-old doesn't offer much upside in counting stats, but he's proving to be a useful fantasy asset for rosters that need a batting average boost.