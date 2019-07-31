Dodgers' Justin Turner: Gets breather

Turner is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner will take a seat on the bench for Wednesday's series finale after starting the past 11 games and slashing .231/.375/.590 with four home runs and a 9:7 BB:K during that stretch. In his place, Max Muncy is starting at the hot corner and hitting second.

