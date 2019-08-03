Winker is not starting Saturday against lefty Dallas Keuchel and the Braves.

Winker hasn't started against a lefty since late May. The arrangement makes sense, as he has dramatic platoon splits, hitting .177/.287/.250 against lefties over the course of his career and .307/.395/.510 against righties. Phillip Ervin and Aristides Aquino will be the corner outfielders in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories