Dodgers' Justin Turner: Day off Sunday

Turner is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Turner started the first three games of the series and went 3-for-12 with one home run, two RBI and six strikeouts, so he'll head to the bench Sunday. Kris Negron will take over at the hot corner and bat sixth in the series finale.

