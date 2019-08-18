Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

With the Mariners and Blue Jays wrapping up their series with a day game and Toronto expected to use a southpaw (Thomas Pannone) as its primary pitcher, the lefty-hitting Narvaez will get a breather. Tom Murphy will handle catching duties and bat seventh for Seattle.

