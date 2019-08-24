Ohtani threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani began incorporating breaking pitches into his throwing sessions last weekend and threw more sliders and curveballs Saturday. He is not yet throwing splitters, but everything seems to be going according to plan for the two-way star in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and his throwing work doesn't seem to be affecting him plate. The 25-year-old is batting .338/.373/.521 this month.

More News
Our Latest Stories