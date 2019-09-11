Dodgers' Justin Turner: X-rays return negative

Turner (ankle) underwent X-rays on Tuesday which came back negative, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Turner was set to rejoin Tuesday's lineup from the sore ankle but later scratched and underwent the X-rays. The 34-year-old won't immediately undergo an MRI, but he could receive one if there's no noticeable improvement. The team didn't make any declarations, but Turner seems like a good bet to be held out again Wednesday.

