Athletics' Matt Olson: Timely hitting continues

Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Olson has displayed a welcome penchant for timely hitting in September, with Wednesday representing his third multi-RBI game over the last five. The slugger has gotten it done with the help of eight extra-base hits (four doubles, four home runs), and he's been solid all season with men on base. Olson is now just five RBI from equaling the career-best 84 he tallied last season, and he's slashing .297/.391/.605 with 23 extra-base hits across 215 plate appearances with teammates on the basepaths this season.