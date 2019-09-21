Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in lineup

Turner (ankle) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.

This is great news, but the reins aren't completely off; manager Dave Roberts said Turner will be limited to three at-bats in his first start since Sept. 7. Turner is expected to start again Sunday but is unlikely to play the whole game, as the Dodgers are looking to get him back up to speed gradually.

More News
Our Latest Stories