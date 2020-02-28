Play

Winker (wrist) is in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the A's, according to MLB.com.

Winker has not played since being hit by a pitch on the wrist Sunday, but he is ready to get back on the field after a few days of rest and recovery. Winker will be limited to DH duty Friday, but his presence in the lineup confirms he is not dealing with any sort of serious injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories