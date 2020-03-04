Reds' Joey Votto: Slow spring start
Votto had a singled in his final at-bat Monday against the Dodgers, making him 1-for-9 for the season, albeit with six walks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I didn't even know that," manager David Bell said. "I do know how many walks he's gotten. It seems like he's been on base the whole spring. Those might be the best Spring Training at-bats you can have, walks. You're seeing more pitches and getting a better feel for the zone and all that.
With Votto coming off of his worst season, he's under extra scrutiny this spring to see if he's showing any signs of correcting what held him back in 2019. The Reds' batters are playing every other day right now, but that activity should pick up following Tuesday's off-day.
