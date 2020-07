Winker is not in the lineup for Friday's Opening Day game against the Tigers.

With southpaw Matthew Boyd starting for Detroit, the Reds will go with a heavily right-handed lineup, sitting both Winker and Shogo Akiyama, with righties Phillip Ervin and and Matt Davidson starting at left field and designated hitter, respectively. Winker owns a career 137 wRC+ against righties compared to a 52 wRC+ against lefties, so expect him to continue to be platooned heavily this season.