Choi isn't in the lineup for Friday's season opener against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu is on the mound for Toronto, so Yandy Diaz is receiving the start at first base while Jose Martinez serves as the designated hitter. Choi should be in Saturday's starting nine since righty Matt Shoemaker is the Blue Jays' probable starter.