Choi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Though Choi is attempting switch hitting this season after batting exclusively from the left side over his first four years in the majors, Rays manager Kevin Cash is still expected to withhold the 29-year-old from the lineup versus most southpaws. With lefty Tommy Milone twirling for Baltimore in the series finale, Yandy Diaz will man first base in place of Choi.