Aaron Blair: Let go Thursday
Blair (shoulder) was released by the Braves on Thursday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Blair was set to miss the rest of the 2018 season after undergoing surgery for a capsule tear in his shoulder. He'll look to latch on elsewhere following a lengthy rehab process.
More News
-
Braves' Aaron Blair: Will miss remainder of 2018 season•
-
Braves' Aaron Blair: Undergoes surgery Tuesday•
-
Braves' Aaron Blair: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Braves' Aaron Blair: Leaves Wednesday's start at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Aaron Blair: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Aaron Blair: Spring struggles continue Friday•
