Braves' Aaron Blair: Undergoes surgery Tuesday
Blair underwent surgery to fix his shoulder injury on Tuesday.
It's unclear how long Blair will need to recover after undergoing surgery, but a timeframe should come into focus as his rehab progresses. Since injuring his shoulder in a game at Triple-A Gwinnett last week, the Braves have yet to provide specific details about the type of injury that Blair incurred.
Braves' Aaron Blair: Dealing with shoulder injury•
Braves' Aaron Blair: Leaves Wednesday's start at Triple-A•
Braves' Aaron Blair: Optioned to Triple-A•
Braves' Aaron Blair: Spring struggles continue Friday•
Braves' Aaron Blair: Sheds 40 pounds, feels great•
Braves' Aaron Blair: Heading for MRI•
