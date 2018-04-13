Braves' Aaron Blair: Dealing with shoulder injury
Blair was removed from Wednesday's start at Triple-A Gwinnett due to a shoulder injury, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Blair was placed on the 7-day DL and will visit Dr. James Andrews on Monday. The right-hander was removed from his outing in the third inning and appeared to sustain the injury while attempting to cover home plate after throwing a wild pitch. Expect an update on his status following Monday's appointment.
More News
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...