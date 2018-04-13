Blair was removed from Wednesday's start at Triple-A Gwinnett due to a shoulder injury, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Blair was placed on the 7-day DL and will visit Dr. James Andrews on Monday. The right-hander was removed from his outing in the third inning and appeared to sustain the injury while attempting to cover home plate after throwing a wild pitch. Expect an update on his status following Monday's appointment.