The Padres released Northcraft on Tuesday.
Northcraft's release comes just days after he cleared waivers when the Padres designated him for assignment. A 2009 draft pick of Atlanta, the 31-year-old right-hander spent nearly a decade in the minors before making his big-league debut with San Diego in late April. Across five appearances in the San Diego bullpen, Northcraft gave up two earned runs on five hits and eight walks over eight innings.
