Northcraft was recalled by the Padres on Saturday.
Northcraft spent a brief period on the big-league roster earlier in the year, allowing two runs in six innings but posting a poor 5:6 K:BB. He'll return to a low-leverage relief role for now, with Nick Ramirez getting optioned in a corresponding move.
