Northcraft was optioned to Triple-A El Paso prior to Sunday's game against the Astros.
Northcraft's stay with the big club was a brief one, as he was optioned back to Triple-A just one day after his call up. The right hander did make an appearance Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks across two scoreless innings. He figures to be a candidate to rejoin the Friars at some point later this season.
