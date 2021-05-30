Northcraft was optioned to Triple-A El Paso prior to Sunday's game against the Astros.

Northcraft's stay with the big club was a brief one, as he was optioned back to Triple-A just one day after his call up. The right hander did make an appearance Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks across two scoreless innings. He figures to be a candidate to rejoin the Friars at some point later this season.

