The Padres designated Northcraft for assignment Friday.
The righty posted a 2.25 ERA in eight big-league innings before being sent down May 30. Now, the Padres have removed him from the 40-man roster to make space for pitcher Reiss Knehr, whom they selected from Double-A for a Friday start.
