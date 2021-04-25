Northcraft pitched two scoreless innings in relief against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out a pair.

The right-hander came on in the seventh inning and kept Los Angeles in check for two frames, throwing 17 of 26 pitches for strikes and allowing only two baserunners. He was making his first major-league appearance following a long stint in the minors that began in 2010. Northcraft has been a starter through most of his professional career but was successful in converting to a relief role in 2019, posting a 1.87 ERA over 33.2 innings with the Miami organization. He could carve out a role in the Padres' bullpen moving forward, though he's unlikely to work up to high-leverage situations.