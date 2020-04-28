Adrian Sampson: Takes personal leave from KBO
The KBO's Lotte Giants cleared Sampson to return to North America on Tuesday to tend to his ailing father, Daniel Kim of MBC Sports+ reports.
One of the more prominent American pitchers in the KBO, Sampson joined Lotte after spending the 2019 season in MLB with the Rangers, tossing 125.1 innings and posting a 5.89 ERA. According to the report, Sampson will need to go through a mandatory two-week quarantine period once he returns to the South Korea. As a result, Sampson won't be available for the start of the 2020 KBO season, which begins next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Sell Alonso high in dynasty?
Dynasty leaguers have much to think about, such as what a lost season would mean for contract...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Votto
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Prospects-only mock draft
Scott White and company went deep into the prospect pool in our latest mock draft.
-
Defending my Roto rankings
Frank Stampfl has some pretty drastic differences in his Roto rankings. He's here to defend...
-
Risers/fallers in a Florida/Arizona plan
Here are players who could be most impacted if the 2020 MLB season begins in spring training...