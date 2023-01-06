site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: alfonso-rivas-released-by-cubs | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Alfonso Rivas: Released by Cubs
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rivas was released by the Cubs on Friday.
Rivas cleared waivers after being designated for assignment but will be cut loose rather than being outrighted. The 26-year-old will probably have to settle for a minor-league deal elsewhere.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 39 min read
Scott White
• 24 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read