Hicks said Tuesday that he expects to play all three outfield spots while occasionally serving as the Angels' DH, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Hicks has been used primarily as a center fielder throughout his career, but last season saw him play all three positions for the first time since 2017. Hicks added that he is preparing to play every day, although that doesn't necessarily mean he will be a regular part of Los Angeles' lineup. The 34-year-old slashed .349/.446/.524 in 74 plate appearances versus southpaws last season, so he figures to at least crack the starting nine against left-handers.