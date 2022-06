Loup earned a hold by striking out the side in a perfect inning against Seattle on Sunday.

Loup came in to start the seventh inning with the Angels up by three runs. He struck out Jesse Winker, Cal Raleigh and Justin Upton on 16 pitches -- five of which were swinging strikes. Loup struggled over his final four starts in May but has started to turn things around this month, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across 5.1 innings.