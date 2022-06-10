Rendon (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Friday against the Mets, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Rendon resumed hitting in a cage while also taking groundballs recently, and he's been cleared to start at third base during Friday's series opener against the Mets. The 32-year-old was sidelined since May 27 but will reclaim his job as the Angels' everyday third baseman now that he's been activated. Over 41 games prior to his absence, he slashed .242/.335/.403 with five homers, 23 RBI, 15 runs and two stolen bases.