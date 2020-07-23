The Angels included Rendon (oblique) on their season-opening 30-man roster released Thursday.
Rendon will at least temporarily avoid the 10-day injured list while he battles a tight oblique, but manager Joe Maddon has already ruled out the high-priced third baseman for the Angels' Opening Day game Friday versus the Athletics. The Angels' training staff will likely monitor Rendon's condition on a day-to-day basis before determining when he might be fit to make his season and team debut. David Fletcher and Matt Thaiss are expected to serve as the primary options at the hot corner until Rendon is good to go.
