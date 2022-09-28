Rendon (wrist) was activated from the 60-day injured list and will begin serving his five-game suspension Wednesday against the A's, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 32-year-old seemed likely to be out for the season after he underwent wrist surgery in June, but he progressed to hitting against live pitching this week and will rejoin the Angels for the final week of the season. Rendon will first serve a five-game suspension stemming from a brawl with the Mariners shortly after the wrist surgery, and he'll be eligible to take the field for Monday in Oakland for the final three games of the campaign.