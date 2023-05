Rendon (thumb) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rendon will return to the fray after he sat out Saturday's 10-1 loss with a sore thumb, which he suffered during a collision with teammate Matt Thaiss in Friday's 5-4 win. With Rendon back in the fold, Gio Urshela will shift from third base to shortstop for the series finale.