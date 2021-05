Rendon (knee) was activated off the injured list Friday and will be in the lineup against the Red Sox, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rendon's bruised left knee will wind up sidelining him for the minimum 10 days. He'd previously spent time on the injured list with a groin injury. Those absences have limited him to just 15 games this season, in which he's hit .276/.348/.466.