Rendon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Dodgers.

For the fifth time in six games, Rendon put a ball in the seats, this time taking Dodgers starter Dustin May deep in the fourth inning. In 18 games this year, Rendon has six homers, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored and a .203 batting average. He's hit safely in the last six games, going 8-for-20 (.400) with six walks in that span.