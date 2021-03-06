Rendon didn't play in Friday's exhibition contest against Oakland, and the Angels plan to take it slow with him early in the spring due to a recent issue with general soreness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The organization doesn't appear to be concerned about the soreness Rendon felt at the start of spring training, and manager Joe Maddon emphasized Friday that the star third baseman is not injured. He'll likely ramp up as spring continues and should be a full-go by Opening Day.