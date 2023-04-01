MLB is investigating an altercation Rendon had with a fan following the Angels' season opener Thursday in Oakland, Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A video has circulated around social media in which Rendon appears to grab a man by the shirt and exchange heated words with him. Rendon plans to discuss the incident Saturday, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, and an MLB spokesperson indicated Friday, "We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter." It remains to be seen what fallout will come of the incident, but Rendon could face a suspension if the league determines one is warranted.